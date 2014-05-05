Partly Sunny & Breezy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up too with gusts near 20mph this afternoon.Clouds will thicken up overnight as an area of low pressure, that is currently to our south, will hug the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. That low pressure system will bring spotty showers to the Coastal Plain and some of those may kick back to the west on Tuesday into Tuesday night.A few more showers arrive on Wednesday before the big warm up begins Thursday.Thursday will also bring in a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms. That will continue into Friday morning then taper off by Friday afternoon before the sun returns late Friday afternoon.The first half of next weekend will be mostly sunny and warm before showers make a return on Sunday.Have a great week!Big Weather