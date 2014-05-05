Weather

Partly Sunny & Breezy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will pick up too with gusts near 20mph this afternoon.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as an area of low pressure, that is currently to our south, will hug the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. That low pressure system will bring spotty showers to the Coastal Plain and some of those may kick back to the west on Tuesday into Tuesday night.


A few more showers arrive on Wednesday before the big warm up begins Thursday.

Thursday will also bring in a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms. That will continue into Friday morning then taper off by Friday afternoon before the sun returns late Friday afternoon.

The first half of next weekend will be mostly sunny and warm before showers make a return on Sunday.


Have a great week!
Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake school board to vote on Plan A return for 6-12th grade students
Man in custody after using chainsaw to threaten person in Raleigh
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
LATEST: Duke lifts 'nearly all' of stay-in-place order on Sunday
Juvenile arrested in shooting that triggered evacuations at NC mall
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
White House staffers resign, work remotely after past marijuana use exposed
Show More
Loyola Chicago upsets Illinois in 2nd round of NCAA tournament
Cary holds vigil to show solidarity with victims of Atlanta shootings
82-year-old twins embrace for 1st time in months due to pandemic
Miami sets 8 p.m. curfew after spring break crowds, fights
Following criticism, NCAA upgrades weight room for women's basketball players
More TOP STORIES News