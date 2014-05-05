Weather

Partly Sunny & Mild This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s in the Triangle and upper 50s for the Sandhills.
The next few days will be about 8 degrees warmer than average with temperatures in the upper 70s for the Triangle and low 80s for the Sandhills. Each morning will have areas of dense, patchy fog before the fog evaporates by 10am.

Our next best chance for a few showers arrives on Sunday, but even Sunday doesn't look to be a washout.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
LATEST: NC reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases
2 people shot within short time at same Durham location
Fundraiser designed to help save live music venues in NC
WCPSS demonstrates COVID-19 screening procedures in place
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
NC Chinese Lantern Festival canceled for 2020
Show More
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Mystery couple found after drone captures stunning photo
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Harris reschedules canceled North Carolina visit
More TOP STORIES News