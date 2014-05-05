Partly Sunny & Mild This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s in the Triangle and upper 50s for the Sandhills.The next few days will be about 8 degrees warmer than average with temperatures in the upper 70s for the Triangle and low 80s for the Sandhills. Each morning will have areas of dense, patchy fog before the fog evaporates by 10am.Our next best chance for a few showers arrives on Sunday, but even Sunday doesn't look to be a washout.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson