Weather

Partly Sunny, Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a drizzle at best as lows dip into the 60s overnight. The next two days will be partly sunny and rather humid with highs in the mid 80s. Monday may bring a few storms, especially south of the Triangle. None of those storms look to be severe.

A cold front arrives Monday and brings amazing weather Tuesday and Wednesday with lower temperatures and drier, comfortable air. High pressure will build into the region behind the cold front, so there will be plenty of sunshine for them middle of the week.


The next best chance to see a few showers and storms will be at the end of the week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally inch closer to the Tennessee Valley.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter flags Trump's tweet urging absentee voters to confirm ballot at polls
No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Ronnie Williams, former Garner mayor, dies at 72
1 dead, 2 others injured when van slams into box truck in Durham
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
UNC beats Syracuse 31-6 in season opener
Show More
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 1,454 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
Woman struck, killed on US 70 in Johnston County
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Raleigh officer injured in crash while responding to 2 other crashes
Local expert challenges recent CDC study on restaurants
More TOP STORIES News