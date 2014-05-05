Partly Sunny, Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a drizzle at best as lows dip into the 60s overnight. The next two days will be partly sunny and rather humid with highs in the mid 80s. Monday may bring a few storms, especially south of the Triangle. None of those storms look to be severe.A cold front arrives Monday and brings amazing weather Tuesday and Wednesday with lower temperatures and drier, comfortable air. High pressure will build into the region behind the cold front, so there will be plenty of sunshine for them middle of the week.The next best chance to see a few showers and storms will be at the end of the week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally inch closer to the Tennessee Valley.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson