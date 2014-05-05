Partly Sunny, Warm Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be rather sunny and rain-free for most as weak high pressure lingers over Central North Carolina. Overall, it will be a nice day for most of the Triangle with near-normal temperatures in the low to mid-80s and moderate humidity in place. There will be more clouds and thunderstorms at the coast with low pressure over the Atlantic, as well as in the higher elevations west and over the Piedmont with an approaching frontal system to the northwest.Another cold front will reach the area overnight tonight as the weak high pressure over the region dissipates, bringing isolated thunderstorms to most of the Triangle Monday afternoon. It will be another day of seasonable temperatures, but a surge of cooler, drier air will arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday behind the passing front to the south. High temperatures are expected to dip below 80 throughout the Triangle Tuesday, and remain slightly below normal through the end of the week. High pressure over the mid-Atlantic will stretch into the Carolinas once again, dominating the weather pattern and creating a mostly sunny sky through at least Wednesday.By late Wednesday into Thursday, surface high pressure over the Carolinas is expected to weaken and shift eastward over the Atlantic.This will give way to rain and thunderstorms brought in by remnants of Tropical Storm Sally out of the lower Mississippi River Valley. Rain and thunderstorms will move in the region by the end of the week, but high pressure is expected to build back in by the weekend and bring sunnier, pleasant weather.Have a great day!Steve Stewart