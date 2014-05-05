Partly Sunny, Warmer Tomorrow

JUST IN

Hurricane hunters determine that #Zeta is now a hurricane, the 11th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. Will bring rain to Central NC on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/pmngqiFyGP — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 26, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear with calm winds. The combination of the two will allow for areas of patchy fog to develop late tonight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s in the Triangle and around 80 in the Sandhills.The remnants of Zeta will bring rain to the Carolinas throughout the day on Thursday into Friday, then a cold front will usher in a few more showers on Friday as well.Behind the front, temperatures will drop well below average for Saturday - many spots in central NC will not make it out of the 50s during Halloween! So it will be dry but chilly for socially distant trick-or-treating.There's another slight chance of a shower due to a front come Sunday, but as of now, much of Sunday looks dry.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson