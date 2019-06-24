Hot and humid this week

Biggest threat for severe weather in the mountains today with gusty winds and hail. The Marginal Risk (Cat 1 of 5) does extend into our western most counties. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yDjPxm8AdT — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 24, 2019

A warmer day is on tap for the Triangle as a warm front has lifted north of the region and winds aloft have turned out of the south and southwest.This will also help to increase humidity across the region throughout the day; otherwise, partly sunny skies are expected today.A cold front will move through the mid-Atlantic and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the western part of the viewing area this evening as it passes. This feature will have little support aloft, so any showers or storms that develop will be brief, light and widely separated. The bigger risk of severe weather stays to the west of us.Dry conditions will then return through the late night with patchy clouds.Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s on Tuesday, despite the passage of the cold front, as high pressure will quickly build back into the region. Another dry and seasonably warm day will be in store for the region.Tuesday night looks to be relatively comfortable with temperatures near normal and a slight decrease in humidity.Hot and dry conditions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure continues to sit over the region. Clouds will increase each day as a weak storm system approaches the area.By Friday this system will move into the mid-Atlantic and can bring the next chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to the Triangle.Have a great Monday and stay cool this week!Bigweather