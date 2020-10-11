Gusty winds, isolated tornado possible for parts of central North Carolina Sunday

Parts of central North Carolina will be under a Level 1 risk for severe weather Sunday.For areas south of the Triangle, a Level 1 is relatively low but First Alert meteorologist Steve Stewarts says a warm front lifting northward could bring gusty winds and possibly some rotating cells, so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.Severe thunderstorm risk is marginal; however, the greatest chance for severe storm impacts will be south of Route 64 and east near the coast.There will be quite a bit of rain for the rest of Sunday with moderate and heavy showers continuing throughout the viewing area. In the last 24 hours, it has rained the heaviest was north and west of I-85 with the doppler estimating 1-2 inches.The predictor showed the showers lifting north with a lull around 1 to 3 p.m. but more bands will strong pop up around 5 p.m. and bring the chance for a more severe storm.