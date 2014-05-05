Patchy Frost Overnight, 70s Tomorrow Afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 60s, we'll have a clear and cold night with lows in the 30s. Due to the combination of light winds and clear skies, there will be patchy frost. Since the growing season has begun, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of central NC from 4am-8am Tuesday.Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.Showers and storms will arrive Wednesday and some of those storms on Wednesday night will be strong. Showers will linger into the early morning hours on Thursday.A dramatic drop in our temperatures arrives for the beginning of April. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s and morning lows on Friday and Saturday will be below freezing.Even though April begins on a chilly note, the first several days of the new month will feature plenty of sunshine.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson