Weather

Patchy Frost Overnight, 70s Tomorrow Afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a sunny and pleasant today with highs in the 60s, we'll have a clear and cold night with lows in the 30s. Due to the combination of light winds and clear skies, there will be patchy frost. Since the growing season has begun, the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of central NC from 4am-8am Tuesday.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will arrive Wednesday and some of those storms on Wednesday night will be strong. Showers will linger into the early morning hours on Thursday.
A dramatic drop in our temperatures arrives for the beginning of April. Afternoon highs will only be in the low 50s and morning lows on Friday and Saturday will be below freezing.

Even though April begins on a chilly note, the first several days of the new month will feature plenty of sunshine.


Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing
Biden: 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in 3 weeks
Sen. Tillis reveals he has prostate cancer
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
United Way, Lyft providing free rides to NC COVID-19 vaccine sites
LATEST: 21.6% of NC adult population fully vaccinated against COVID
Show More
Wrong way driver on US 70 hits, kills another driver
$44K raised for Lumberton shooting victim's family
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Cary 4-year-old dies from drowning while on vacation at Hilton Head
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
More TOP STORIES News