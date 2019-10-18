RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A tropical storm could bring rain to North Carolina this weekend.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico. As of 5 a.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50.
It is currently expected to develop into Tropical Storm Nester and move northeast into the Florida panhandle and eventually up through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
It is expected to make landfall sometime during the day Saturday.
After hitting land, it will weaken and turn into an area of low pressure. That system will move across North Carolina on Sunday.
It will mostly be a rain event, but wind gusts could get up to 45 miles per hour in some areas.
Path of potential tropical storm crosses North Carolina
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News