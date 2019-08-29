Weather

Peak fall foliage color in North Carolina could be delayed, expert says

Fall is coming, and a leaf expert at Western Carolina University is putting out her color prediction for the foliage in the North Carolina mountains.

Biology Professor Beverly Collins said warmer-than-normal temperatures will delay peak color.

She said higher elevations will peak by late September into early October, while lower elevations won't peak until the end of the October.

But experts agree, we are on pace for a colorful fall.
