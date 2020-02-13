Weather

Peeks of Sunshine Friday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to move north across central North Carolina throughout the evening. Heavy rain and brief gusty winds are possible in the strongest storms.

We'll finally start to see some sunshine Friday as an upper level low gradually moves north. That will allow some drier air to filter into the state. Highs will also warm to the low 80s. A disturbance will spark a few pop up storms during the afternoon. Right now the entire area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. The main concern with any stronger storms will be gusty winds.


The upper level low responsible for the soggy weather this week will finally move offshore Saturday, but there will still be a front near the surface draped across the state. A few pop up storms could develop near that front Saturday afternoon, but rain won't be widespread.

A ridge of high pressure will settle across the area Sunday through most of next week keeping things dry and warm with highs reaching the 80s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell


