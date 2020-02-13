Weather

More Rain Ahead by Middle of Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and storms will persist until sunset tonight, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and humid conditions.
Tomorrow will be mainly dry with just a spotty shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect a hot and humid day with a mixture of sun and clouds.

A low pressure system that is gaining strength around the Gulf of Mexico will slowly slide toward the Carolinas, providing ample opportunities for rain Tuesday-Thursday with Wednesday looking to be the wettest day of the week.
The remainder of the week will be hot and humid with a chance isolated storms in the afternoon each day.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
