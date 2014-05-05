Periods of Rain, Much Cooler Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers are expected over the region throughout the day today as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Given a thick cloud deck, as well as rain and a shifting wind out of the north, temperatures this afternoon will be very similar to this morning; temperatures aren't expected to rise out of the lower 60s this afternoon. Most of these showers should taper off by the late afternoon, but a few lingering evening showers can't be ruled out to the east and over the Outer Banks.High pressure will build back in over the Southeast by Monday. This will allow for a warming trend to set up over the area with the help of returning sunshine through the first half of the week. Temperatures are expected to rebound back to near-normal levels by Monday, and will reach the upper 70s for many by Tuesday.The forecast becomes more difficult later in the week as what is currently Tropical Storm Zeta tracks into the Southeast out of the Gulf. This system will weaken as it migrates into the region, but is still expected to produce rounds of potentially heavy rain through Thursday. This system will pass to the northeast and through the mid-Atlantic overnight Thursday, drying out for most of the Triangle by Friday.High pressure is poised to set up over the Southeast during the weekend. A cooldown is likely into early next week as wind shifts out of the north-northwest behind Zeta, but afternoon high temperatures aren't expected to dip below the 60s throughout the Triangle.Have a great day!Steve Stewart