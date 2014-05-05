Weather

Periods of Rain, Much Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a warm and pleasant day, we'll have a mild night as we transition from a partly cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky. There may even be a spotty shower, especially along the Virginia/North Carolina border.
Tomorrow will feel much more like fall. It'll be damp and cool with periods of rain which will be heaviest in the morning and midday hours. Highs will remain in the low 60s. By tomorrow night, it'll be mostly cloudy with a drizzle around and patchy fog developing late in the night.

Monday starts off cloudy but those clouds will break for sunshine by the afternoon, warming temperatures up into the low 70s. Tuesday will feature even more sunshine with highs near 80.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable.
By Thursday/Friday, some rain showers from the remnants of what is currently Tropical Depression 28 (soon to be Tropical Storm Zeta) may arrive in the Carolinas. There is still a lot of uncertainty attached to this part of the forecast, but we'll keep you updated.


Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
