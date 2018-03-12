Person County blanketed by snow

Ridge road in @CityofRoxboro tonight is looking pretty good but issues with secondary streets have forced @PersonCoSchools to close tomorrow. @ChiefDavidHess thanks public for heeding advice to stay off roads if possible. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/pcHMqdXInO — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 13, 2018

Snow snow snow. Can’t believe my eyes but here in @CityofRoxboro we’re seeing a couple inches of. Patrolling the area for you tonight. Please be careful if you’re on the roads. #ABC11 #winterwx pic.twitter.com/fTux7CGoxJ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 12, 2018

Person County received four inches of snow on the ground in some spots.First responders said they went out to more than 40 crashes and disabled vehicles in the county on Monday alone."Well I was just trying to make tracks so that I could get out in the morning for work," said Kim McCowan, a nurse, who got stuck in her Roxboro driveway. "It's just ice and I can't go anywhere. I'm also originally from Buffalo so I know what to do and I could only go up halfway, and I was starting to slide off the driveway. I probably went up and down four or five times. I drove to college through the snow with it up to my bumper. It's different here."It was a different but not unusual day in Person County where plows treated roads while neighbors shoveled and, for the most part, stayed home."It is absolutely a tremendous help," said David Hess, chief of police in Roxboro. "Mother Nature does her job, and we're able to do ours - mainly the public does theirs by heeding our advice, and I'm thankful for that."Person County Schools are closed Tuesday.