Tropical Storm Gordon photos: Gulf Coast braces for potential hurricane

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Walter Augier (L) and Jhon M. fish as rain and wind are whipped up by Tropical Storm Gordon on September 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</span></div>
States along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday between Louisiana and Alabama. Governors for both Mississippi and Louisiana have declared states of emergency.

See photos of the preparations and the impact so far in the gallery above.
