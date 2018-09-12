HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence size is 'chilling, even from space,' astronaut writes

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Hurricane Florence is so big that it can only be captured with a super wide-angle lens from space, one astronaut said.

More: The latest on Hurricane Florence

As he posted the awe-inspiring shots, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency wrote that staring down "the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane" is "chilling, even from space."

Gerst isn't the only one sharing compelling images of the monster storm. NOAA posted GIFs from the GOES East satellite, including a lightning map of several systems over the Atlantic.


Hurricane Florence, which is expected to make landfall later this week, "will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast." according to the National Weather Service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanehurricane isaacNOAAnasa
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
Experts say storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
Experts say storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Florence: Parts of NC coast under hurricane warning, inland flooding expected
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track pushes farther south
Experts say storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast
Search dogs sent to NC coast to help with Hurricane Florence
NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preps ASAP
EPA OKs emergency fuel waiver for North Carolina
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
How to prepare for a hurricane
How tropical storms and hurricanes can cause tornadoes
Show More
The hunt for generators ahead of Hurricane Florence
LIST: Hurricane Florence school closings
Video: Chaotic scene at Durham Walmart ahead of Hurricane Florence
Food Bank offers tips on preparing emergency supply grocery lists
What's the strongest side of a storm?
More News