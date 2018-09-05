WEATHER

Tropical Storm Gordon photos: Storm makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida late Tuesday as Gordon made landfall. (WKRG)</span></div>
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane.

The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a child in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
