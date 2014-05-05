Weather

Plenty of Sun, Less Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.

A cold front passes through NC this evening, allowed for drier air to filter into place. So tomorrow will be less humid. High pressure quickly builds in behind the front, giving us loads of sunshine for the next two days.

A cold front will provide scattered showers and storms for Friday before a big dip in the jet stream arrives on Saturday, allowing for much cooler air to arrive. By this weekend, temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees below average. After that, the next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

