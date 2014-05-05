Plenty of Sunshine, Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with morning lows in the upper 50s in the Triangle and low 60s in the Sandhills. A cold front swings through NC tomorrow morning but high pressure quickly builds in behind the front. So tomorrow will be similar to today, sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s.Delta will make landfall near Lake Charles on Friday and we'll begin to see some of Delta's clouds throughout the day on Friday, making for a partly cloudy day.As Delta tracks toward the Tennessee Valley, Delta will provide more cloud cover on Saturday and potentially a few showers late Saturday night. Most of the scattered showers and storms from Delta will arrive on Sunday and may persist into early Monday. By late Monday, we'll see some sunshine before sunset.As of now, we are not severe weather from Delta.After Delta leaves our region on Monday, temperatures will be seasonable under a mostly sunny sky with limited chances for showers for Tuesday and Wednesday.Be Well & stay Safe!Robert Johnson