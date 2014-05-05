PM Storms for Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a mostly sunny and pleasant day, we'll have a mostly clear and comfortable night with lows in the low 50s.Tomorrow will start off mild and partly sunny with increasing clouds before showers and storms arrive in the evening and nighttime hours. Some of those storms could turn severe and that's why the Storm Prediction Center out in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for much of our region with the main threat being a damaging wind gust.Skies will quickly clear on Thursday, leading to a sunny afternoon that will be breezy and cooler than Wednesday.Friday features mostly sunny conditions and highs around 70. Expect more clouds for Saturday with a few PM storms. Then the next best chance of rain after Saturday won't arrive until Tuesday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson