Rain Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight is the last night we'll have an 8pm sunset until April 2021. Hopefully you'll have the opportunity to step outside and enjoy it because it'll be a beautiful night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Though the tranquil weather we had today begins to diminish tomorrow. Wednesday-Friday will bring warmer temperatures and humidity with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday's rain may bring a few isolated downpours.

This weekend will be mostly dry with only a few brief showers and storms. Temperatures climb back to near 90 degrees as we start a new school/workweek.
Robert Johnson

