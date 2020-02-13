Scattered Storms & Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be a typical summer night, warm and muggy with temperatures around 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.Tomorrow starts off dry but scattered showers and storms will enter central North Carolina in afternoon and will persist into the evening. Much of the activity will be east of the Triangle. Some of these storms could produce a damaging wind gust or two, and that's why the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of central North Carolina in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather.The remainder of the week will be fairly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 90s while heat indices will land in the mid 90s.After Monday, the next best chance for showers and storms will arrive next weekend.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson