Weather

Scattered Storms & Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be a typical summer night, warm and muggy with temperatures around 70 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.
Tomorrow starts off dry but scattered showers and storms will enter central North Carolina in afternoon and will persist into the evening. Much of the activity will be east of the Triangle. Some of these storms could produce a damaging wind gust or two, and that's why the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of central North Carolina in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather.

The remainder of the week will be fairly dry with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low 90s while heat indices will land in the mid 90s.

After Monday, the next best chance for showers and storms will arrive next weekend.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reports first hospitalization decrease in a week
Latinx artists paint anti-racism mural in downtown Raleigh
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
3 men killed in fiery Northampton County crash
Confederate soldier statue in downtown Clinton removed
Family dog rescued from Fayetteville house fire
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Car never entered Cape Fear River following crash, NCSHP says
Should students wear masks? Here's what experts say
Giroir: 'We will not get control' of COVID-19 without masks
Group of activists march through North Hills area, block traffic
11-year-old girl sews hundreds of masks for homeless
More TOP STORIES News