Pollen remains spring-like despite cooler temperatures

Temperatures may be holding on to winter, but pollen counts are definitely celebrating spring.

A cold front moved through the ABC11 viewing area bringing some rain and gusty wind Sunday. The rain and wind were just enough to launch pollen all across the ground and anything else in the way.

Temperatures dropped after the cold front moved through, but the pollen count is only rising.

In the Raleigh area, tree pollen --birch, juniper, maple-- is the most abundant.





The pollen count will remain high for most of the week with Monday, Wednesday and Thursday being the worst days.

