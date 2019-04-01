Pollen remains spring-like despite cooler temperatures

A cold front moved through the ABC11 viewing area bringing some rain and gusty wind Sunday. The rain and wind were just enough to launch pollen all across the ground and anything else in the way.
Temperatures dropped after the cold front moved through, but the pollen count is only rising.
In the Raleigh area, tree pollen --birch, juniper, maple-- is the most abundant.
The ONLY relief from the season of yellow over the next couple of days happens on Tuesday & Friday. That's because some rain working through should knock down some of those #pollen levels. #seasonofyellow pic.twitter.com/AbbgR4C0jG— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 1, 2019
The pollen count will remain high for most of the week with Monday, Wednesday and Thursday being the worst days.
