Pollen to ramp up starting Wednesday

The rain that fell Monday afternoon and evening helped tamp down rising pollen levels...but it won't last.

"The bad news is it comes roaring back tomorrow," Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Starting Wednesday and going through the work week, pollen counts are going to be high.

Things will continue to get worse before they get better. The peak of allergy season is mid to late April so keep your tissues handy!

