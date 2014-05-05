Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A summerlike pattern will remain in place through most of this upcoming week. While no widespread, organized severe weather is anticipated over the next several days there will be chances for mainly afternoon storms..Highs today will be seasonable with scattered storms developing through the afternoon. A few lingering showers are also possible this evening.This overall setup will remain in place through Wednesday with spotty afternoon storms expected. Although thunderstorms are expected to spotty over the next several days any storm will have the potential to unleash torrential downpours.An upper level disturbance sets up across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic later this week increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday. Highs will also warm to near 90 degrees.Have a great week!-Brittany Bell