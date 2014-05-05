Weather

Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Morning Forecast: June 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A summerlike pattern will remain in place through most of this upcoming week. While no widespread, organized severe weather is anticipated over the next several days there will be chances for mainly afternoon storms..

Highs today will be seasonable with scattered storms developing through the afternoon. A few lingering showers are also possible this evening.

This overall setup will remain in place through Wednesday with spotty afternoon storms expected. Although thunderstorms are expected to spotty over the next several days any storm will have the potential to unleash torrential downpours.

An upper level disturbance sets up across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic later this week increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday. Highs will also warm to near 90 degrees.

Have a great week!

-Brittany Bell
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC high school threatened after denying student diploma
LATEST: COVID-19 causes big uptick in summer school enrollment
Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today
New indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Show More
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Merck probing discovery of noose at Durham plant
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
More TOP STORIES News