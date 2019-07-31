More Storms Thursday

A few storms will develop this afternoon across central North Carolina. There’s a chance for an isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging winds. Right now we are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. pic.twitter.com/FUrHUJjC92 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) July 31, 2019

Afternoon storms will fizzle out after sunset. Some of those storms this afternoon could be severe. Right now we are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat.Rain chances will increase for Thursday as the front sinks into northern portions of the region. Scattered thunderstorms are likely for the afternoon and evening hours.Thunderstorms will likely be more widespread for Friday with the front stalling out to the north and moisture increasing further over central North Carolina. Isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out with the heaviest storms possibly moving slowly. This could potentially make for a dicey evening commute. Rain and clouds could keep highs down to the mid 80s.The chance of showers and thunderstorms will persist through the weekend as an upper-level trough persists over the East with atmospheric moisture content remaining high. Temperatures should be bit below average given the amount of clouds that can be expected (especially Saturday), but it will remain humid.The following week looks to start off with rain chances persisting, but temperatures trending closer to average with a little more sunshine expected.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell