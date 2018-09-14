HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence: More than half a million power outages reported in North Carolina

Power crews from all over the country are here to assist with outages

More than half a million customers are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Florence brings heavy, life-threatening floods to the coast.

As of 1 p.m., Friday, 604,373 people were without power.

Most of the outages are in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast.

WATCH: What to do if you don't have power/Si no tiene electricidad después de una tormenta
Useful safety tips to follow if faced with prolonged power outages



Florence is expected to make landfall Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington.

RELATED: What to do if you lose power
