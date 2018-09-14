As of 1 p.m., Friday, 604,373 people were without power.
Most of the outages are in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast.
Florence is expected to make landfall Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington.
