Hurricane Florence: More than 68,000 in North Carolina without power as storm approaches

Power crews from all over the country are here to assist with outages

More than 68,000 people are without power in North Carolina as the outer bands of Hurricane Florence have reached the coast.

As of 5:45 p.m., 68,892 were without power.
Most of the outages are in Carteret and Craven counties near the coast.

Florence is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington.
