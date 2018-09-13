As of 5:45 p.m., 68,892 were without power.
Statewide power outage total is currently 16,711. The counties experiencing the most outages are Carteret, Craven and Pender. Keep up with power outages at https://t.co/13gwbBvPqF. #FlorenceNC— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 13, 2018
Most of the outages are in Carteret and Craven counties near the coast.
Florence is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday morning somewhere between Cape Lookout and Wilmington.
