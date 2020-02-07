Weather

Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms moving across the Triangle on Thursday knocked out power across Central North Carolina.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

According to Duke Energy, about 54,000 customers in North Carolina have no power--down from over 100,000 earlier Thursday. About 21,000 of those people are in Wake County.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.

ABC11 First Alert team monitor damage around the Triangle
EMBED More News Videos

NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)



ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.



Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.



In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car.

On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane.

Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.
EMBED More News Videos



Watch storms roll through Durham
EMBED More News Videos



ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area. Click here for live coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwake countydurhamfayettevillepower outageweatherstormstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
Serious wreck closes lanes on US-70 in Durham
VIDEO: Raleigh I-440 sign falls on passing vehicle
Bunn Rural Fire Dept. damaged after Thursday storms
2 women of WCSO awarded historic promotions
Troubleshooter helps Durham woman after faulty headrest deploys
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Show More
Former Wake Forest coach convicted of assault in NYC punching death
City officials believe tornado touched down in Charlotte-area
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing dad
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News