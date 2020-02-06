Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC
According to Duke Energy, about 80,000 customers in North Carolina have no power--down from over 100,000 earlier Thursday. About 32,000 of those people are in Wake County.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.
ABC11 First Alert team monitor damage around the Triangle
ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.
The photographer I’m working with @PaulFurrABC11 was smart enough to find us shelter from the storm in a nearby car wash stall. Unfortunately mother nature had other ideas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sArbOqXEBL— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) February 6, 2020
Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.
In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car.
On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane.
Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.
Watch storms roll through Durham
ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area. Click here for live coverage.