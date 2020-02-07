Weather

Power outages: Crews restore power to parts of NC after storms as residents report damage, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms moving across the Triangle on Thursday knocked out power across Central North Carolina.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

According to Duke Energy, nearly 90,000 customers in North Carolina have no power just after 7 a.m. on Friday--down from over 100,000 on Thursday. About 15,000 are without power in Wake County as of 7:20 a.m.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.

ABC11 First Alert team monitor damage around the Triangle
NC Weather: Severe storms move through Central North Carolina (1 of 13)



ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.



Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.



In Raleigh near North Carolina State University, a tree fell across Brooks Avenue, smashing a car.

On Six Forks Road, a tree pulled down power lines. Raleigh Police Department officers blocked part of the road, forcing drivers to detour onto Monument Lane.

Town of Cary officials said at least 12 trees fell in the area. One crashed into a home--fortunately, the people that lived there are OK.
Watch storms roll through Durham
More TOP STORIES News