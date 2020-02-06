Weather

Power outages: Severe storms move through Raleigh, knock out power for 95,000 in Central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe storms moving across the Triangle on Thursday knocked out power across Central North Carolina.

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC

According to Duke Energy, about 95,000 customers in the area have no power. About 41,000 of those people are in Wake County.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.

ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.



Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.



Watch storms roll through Durham
EMBED More News Videos



ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area. Click here for live coverage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncwake countydurhamfayettevillepower outageweatherstormstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Storms cause damage as they move through Raleigh
Fallen tree kills SC driver during Carolina storms, trooper says
Murder charge dismissed against Durham teen accused of killing dad
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Husband of Hope Mills missing mom accused of assaulting her boyfriend
Funeral services set for coach killed in crash with Kobe Bryant
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Show More
DPS employee charged with peeping into prison restroom
Customers say curly styling products made their hair fall out
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Pig cuddlers wanted: SC farm seeking volunteers
The Rolling Stones coming to Charlotte in July
More TOP STORIES News