Power outages: Severe storms move through Raleigh, knock out power for 95,000 in Central NC

How to contact Duke Energy, Wake Electric, FayPWC
According to Duke Energy, about 95,000 customers in the area have no power. About 41,000 of those people are in Wake County.
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and high winds to the Triangle, starting around 12 p.m.
ABC11's Ed Crump said he was taking cover underneath a car wash when part of the roof blew away.
The photographer I’m working with @PaulFurrABC11 was smart enough to find us shelter from the storm in a nearby car wash stall. Unfortunately mother nature had other ideas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sArbOqXEBL— Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) February 6, 2020
Viewers across the Triangle sent in damage reports, including fallen trees and power lines.
Watch storms roll through Durham
ABC11 is tracking the storms moving through the area. Click here for live coverage.