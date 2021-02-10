earthquake

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits north of New Zealand, triggers tsunami watch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands, it said. It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts
Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: First-come, first-served vaccine clinic opens today
Chance for snow, wintry mix Thursday into Friday
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Orange County elementary school to be renamed
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Show More
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
Truck slams through walls of Clayton home
Raleigh man takes home $707,501 in lottery winnings
Black Durham leaders say 'messaging' is key for vaccine trust
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
More TOP STORIES News