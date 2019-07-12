Weather

Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son found dead after flash flooding in Pennsylvania

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA -- A pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son were killed as severe storms hit Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

Authorities said a woman in her 30s and her young son were swept away for approximately a half mile while they were inside their car when heavy rains flooded the area.

Officers said around 4:30 p.m. the woman reported being stuck inside the car with her son.

She told authorities the water was rushing inside the vehicle and they were unable to escape.

The woman was on the phone with dispatch for 49 minutes while rescue efforts were underway. But rising water prevented the crews from getting to the mother and son.

The operator eventually lost contact with the woman. The two were later found dead.

Early Friday morning, crews were still on the scene trying to recover the vehicle that remained in the floodwaters.

The identities of the woman and her son have not been released.
