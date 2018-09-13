HURRICANE MARIA

Pres. Trump questions death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump said that 3,000 people "did not die" due to hurricanes in Puerto Rico last year -- then blamed the Democrats for releasing numbers that he called misleading. (WPVI)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
President Donald Trump is questioning the death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.


The president is responding to a recent federal report found that nearly 3,000 people died in last year's hurricane.

The mayor of San Juan has responded to the president.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
Click here for full coverage on Hurricane Maria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricou.s. & worldstormstorm damagePresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
SF medical team heading to Puerto Rico
HURRICANE MARIA
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
Language barrier a challenge for Hurricane Maria kids in Cumberland schools
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence: 'Don't relax. Don't get complacent,' Gov. Cooper says
Florence expected to bring 1-3 million outages
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Florence: Hurricane storm surge explained
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: 'Don't relax. Don't get complacent,' Gov. Cooper says
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
Florence: Hurricane storm surge explained
Florence: Low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
Durham Rescue Mission helping the homeless during Florence
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Florence
Show More
Smartphone apps to have during Hurricane Florence; tips to save your battery life
Floyd to Florence: Former DPS head talks lessons learned
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
More News