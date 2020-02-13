Weather

Scattered Storms Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today is the start of a wet pattern across North Carolina.

An area of low pressure will continue to ride along a stationary front in Georgia sending waves of moisture towards the state. Extra clouds will keep our highs down to the low to mid 80s. Scattered rain and storms will develop this afternoon.


Wet weather continues Wednesday through Thursday as the area of low pressure moves right on top of us. Some of the rain could be heavy especially in the Sandhills. Right now, the threat for severe weather is low.

Low pressure will finally move off the coast Friday ushering in drier and warmer air. Highs will climb back to the low 90s Friday.

It will be hot and humid throughout the weekend. An approaching cold front will also help to develop pop up storms this weekend through the start of next week.


Have a great Tuesday!
Brittany Bell
