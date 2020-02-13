Rain & Cooler Temps Headed In

Clouds will hang around today with cooler temps and rain arriving late day.A body of low pressure located in the lower Mississippi Valley is forecast to move swiftly across the Southeast this afternoon and tonight, and it will be spreading rain from west to east across the Triangle by early this afternoon. Due to the extensive clouds and rain, most temperatures will stay in the mid- or upper 50s this afternoon.This area of low pressure will track south of Central North Carolina this evening, and departs the East Coast via South Carolina later tonight. Since the storm system should intensify somewhat while heading out to sea, an area of heavy rain will fall before midnight over eastern North Carolina, primarily east of Interstate 95.Most of the Triangle will get a decent soaking too from this storm with rain amounts in the 0.30- to 0.60-inch range. Plus, it knocks the pollen down.Any steady rain will be gone by daybreak tomorrow, although it will be a damp morning as low-level moisture lingers. There will still be some drizzle around early, but the trend will be for drier air to filter into the region as high pressure builds in from the north and west. Clouds will break for some sunshine.The overall pattern for the rest of the week, and into the start of the weekend, will consist of surface ridging with a dry northwest flow aloft. This will bring in a stretch of nice, quiet weather through at least Saturday with typical temperatures. More clouds, increased shower chances move in later in the weekend and into early next week as a disturbance moves through the region.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather