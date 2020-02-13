Weather

Rain & Cooler Temps Headed In

Clouds will hang around today with cooler temps and rain arriving late day.

A body of low pressure located in the lower Mississippi Valley is forecast to move swiftly across the Southeast this afternoon and tonight, and it will be spreading rain from west to east across the Triangle by early this afternoon. Due to the extensive clouds and rain, most temperatures will stay in the mid- or upper 50s this afternoon.

This area of low pressure will track south of Central North Carolina this evening, and departs the East Coast via South Carolina later tonight. Since the storm system should intensify somewhat while heading out to sea, an area of heavy rain will fall before midnight over eastern North Carolina, primarily east of Interstate 95.
Most of the Triangle will get a decent soaking too from this storm with rain amounts in the 0.30- to 0.60-inch range. Plus, it knocks the pollen down.

Any steady rain will be gone by daybreak tomorrow, although it will be a damp morning as low-level moisture lingers. There will still be some drizzle around early, but the trend will be for drier air to filter into the region as high pressure builds in from the north and west. Clouds will break for some sunshine.

The overall pattern for the rest of the week, and into the start of the weekend, will consist of surface ridging with a dry northwest flow aloft. This will bring in a stretch of nice, quiet weather through at least Saturday with typical temperatures. More clouds, increased shower chances move in later in the weekend and into early next week as a disturbance moves through the region.

Have a great Tuesday!

Bigweather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: GoTriangle bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop
Show More
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Finances: 4 things to focus on during these times of coronavirus
Could this be a solution to the ventilator shortage in hospitals?
How to keep kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 crisis
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
More TOP STORIES News