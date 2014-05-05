Big Changes On The Way!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80, a cold front is about to bring some big changes to central North Carolina! Clouds are already increasing, and there could be a few showers later this evening. Temperatures will stay mild this evening and overnight as a south wind keeps temperatures in the 60s all night. Showers will be on the increase towards sunrise, and it 'll be wet in many spots through the morning hours tomorrow. Along with the rain, much cooler air will plunge into central North Carolina, so temperatures will actually fall into the mid and upper 50s by midday. Most of the rain will move out during the afternoon, and temperatures may recover a bit into the low and mid 60s by afternoon.After a spotty light shower in the evening, skies will clear later tomorrow night and temperatures really fall. By Saturday morning, temperatures could be in the upper 30s near the Virginia border, with low and mid 40s elsewhere. The weekend will bring lots of sun with cool temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the low and mid 60s, with mid 60s to near 70 by Sunday. Sunday morning will be the coldest of the season, with some mid 30s in rural areas to low 40s in Fayetteville. There may be a bit of frost in some areas too, we'll keep you posted on that,Dry weather with a warming trend will get underway next week.Have a great evening!Chris