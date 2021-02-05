Weather

Rain and snow likely Saturday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's another small chance for snow to fall in your backyard over the weekend.

With cold weather in place, and a batch of rain set to push through the area Saturday night, the pieces are in place for a short snow event.

Starting shortly before midnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, some snow flurries could begin falling throughout parts of central North Carolina -- with areas north of Interstate 85 being most likely to see the white stuff.

"This is not going to be a big event," said Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann.

By 6 a.m. above freezing temperatures will arrive, pushing the snow out of the area and replacing it with rain.

"The potential is there to see some snowflakes ... tomorrow night while you are sleeping. I don't think it'll be much. You could pick up 1-3 inches out toward the Triad and certain western parts of the state, but around here it looks like more of a rain event," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

So far this year, we have not seen any major snow events. However, there have been a couple of small dusting events -- such as last Wednesday night when most of the area woke up Thursday to white yards and porches.

