Clouds will thicken this evening ahead of an approaching system and rain will spread over the Triangle around or just after midnight. Rain will taper off to some drizzle during the morning hours tomorrow.
Although it will be dry in the afternoon it will remain rather cloudy with temperatures rising into the middle 60s.

Polls on Election Day Tuesday in North Carolina open at 6:30 a.m. and it will be mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms around. After the front and thunderstorms move through, it will be cooler for the rest of the week with temperatures averaging slightly below average. The next system will arrive late week with a threat for rain and perhaps thunderstorms.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
