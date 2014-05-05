Weather

Rain Around This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A thick cloud cover has built in early this morning as Delta continues to track inland through the lower Mississippi Valley. Steady showers are expected to build in by this afternoon as outer rainbands of Delta begin to pass over the Carolinas. A southeast flow ahead of this system will funnel tropical moisture into the Triangle, allowing temperatures to be near normal despite the showers and lack of sunlight. Muggy conditions are expected to persist over the area this weekend as moist air lingers at the surface.

Sunday will be another cloudy, rainy day as Delta, forecast to weaken to a tropical rainstorm, passes to the northwest into the Ohio Valley and towards the Northeast. A few showers will likely linger into Monday as the remainder of the system retreats to the north and east, but most of the area should dry out by Monday afternoon while a mostly cloudy sky remains overhead. Rainfall amounts from Delta will generally range from 1.00-2.00 inches over most of the Triangle, but locally higher amounts are more likely farther north and west. Totals closer to 2.00-2.50 inches are possible over the western Piedmont, and amounts as much as 3.00 inches or higher in some parts of the Smoky Mountains.

A developing, weak cold front will push towards the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast overnight Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the start of the week as a southerly flow sets up over the region, but winds will shift out of the north-northwest late Tuesday into Wednesday following this frontal passage. This will usher in a dry and largely sunny trend for most of the week ahead, with temperatures slowly trending back down to near-normal levels.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One injured in shooting inside Walmart in Rocky Mount
Clinton family's plea to name local bridge after fallen officer
Walk-in shooting victim at WakeMed triggers investigation in Raleigh
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Majority Black, Latino zip codes test for COVID-19 more often in NC
Deadline nears for grant giving NC families with children $335
Raleigh family escapes fire tragedy thanks to child's quick thinking
Show More
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Cat. 2 storm
Driver charged in hit-and-run that killed Cary woman walking dogs
LATEST: Another day of more than 2,000 new cases in NC
NC woman who lost mom to COVID-19 urges mask compliance
Disabled veteran receives new roof on 50th wedding anniversary
More TOP STORIES News