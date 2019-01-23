Southerly winds around a departing area of high pressure will bring in milder air and moisture today. For most of the area, we just see a gray day with temperatures rising to the 50s, but well to the north and west of the Triangle, a bit of rain and drizzle will fall. Early in the day, it will be at or just below freezing, so those areas can have icy patches for a time early.A storm moving through the Great Lakes region will move northeastward into Canada today and pull a trailing cold front into the Southeast. This front will move through bringing a round of rain to the area tonight and tomorrow morning. It will be a soaking with most places getting a half inch to an inch of rain.Drier air will follow the front tomorrow afternoon, putting an end to the rain and leading to clearing. We stay mild through the day tomorrow with most places reaching the low 60s. However, a second, dry cold front will move through the area tomorrow night and usher in a colder air mass.Cold high pressure will dominate our weather for Friday and Saturday.Despite some sunshine, highs will reach only the middle 40s both days with lows in the 20s. Sunday looks to be dry as well with a high near 50, not far from average for late January.Early next week, a new cold front will move in while a storm system passes by to our south and east. As long as these two features remain separate from one another, Monday will remain dry. But we'll have to keep an eye on this setup for changes. As it stands now, the next chance for rain will come on Tuesday when the aforementioned front moves through.At any rate, this front will lead another very cold air mass into the region, and we may get a couple of days with temperatures in the 30s Wednesday into Thursday.Have a nice hump day!Bigweather