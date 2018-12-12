Because of another mostly clear and chilly night and temperatures dropping below freezing, there could be some black ice, especially north of the Triangle. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.Tomorrow will be a dry day with a cloud/sun mix and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. . It will remain above freezing all of tomorrow night as clouds thicken and rain approaches.A storm with a lot of moisture will move into the area Friday, but it will be rain and no snow or ice this go around.As the rain moves into the region, it will become heavy late Friday for the commute home. At least an inch and locally 2 inches is expected from the storm system. The rain combined with melting snow could lead to some flooding problems late in the weekend and early next week.Some showers may linger into Saturday, but the trend will be to dry things out this weekend as the storm departs and high pressure builds back into the region. It will be a nice break with dry weather early into the middle of next week.Have a nice evening!