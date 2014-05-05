Rain Arrives Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure retreating to the east over the Atlantic will allow a strengthening storm system out of the lower Mississippi River Valley to migrate into the Carolinas today. Rain is expected to develop over the western half of the state by midday, with rain and thunderstorms spreading throughout the Triangle early in the afternoon. Given the wet and cloudy weather, an unseasonably cool day is expected, with high temperatures barely making it into the 60s for much of the region.This storm system will shift towards the coast tonight. A good portion of the Triangle can still have a thunderstorm during the evening hours, but conditions will turn out dry overnight as a west-northwest flow sets up in the wake of this storm.High pressure will build back over the eastern United States on Sunday, where it is expected to remain in place through the early week period. As this high crawls off the coast towards the middle of the week, a south-southeast breeze will return warm air to the region. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s!A low pressure system poised to track through the Northeast will swing a cold front through the Carolinas late this week, returning rain and potentially some thunderstorms by Friday. This system should cool things off a bit heading into the weekend; however, temperatures should remain at near-normal levels for late April.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart