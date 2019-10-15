Rain Headed In

After a cool and sunny start to the day, clouds rolled in this afternoon as a storm system over the Deep South heads this way. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cool as last night, with lows in the mid and upper 50s.Rain will break out across the region from southwest to northeast through the morning hours. It may not be raining in your neighborhood right at sunrise, but it will be by mid to late morning. The rain will peak in the late morning, then diminish from the southwest by late afternoon, although there could be a few showers through late afternoon. Amounts of rain will range from .25" to .50." Not enough to put a big dent in the drought, but it will help a little. Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s north to low 70s to the south.Skies will clear out tomorrow night, and brisk west winds will usher in some chilly air. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the low and mid 40s. Thursday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies and cool temperatures. HIghs will be in the low and mid 60s--perfect for the opening of the State Fair!By Friday morning, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s and there could be some patchy frost in the normally colder spots. The weekend looks nice--dry with a warming trend!Have a great evening,Chris