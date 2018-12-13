High pressure, east of the area, will lead to a shift in winds out of the southeast and sunshine will be mixed with some clouds. It won't be quite as cold, but it will still be below average with highs within a couple degrees of 50.Clouds will thicken tonight and this will help to keep temperatures above the freezing mark.A storm with plenty of moisture will move into the area Friday. However, it will be warmer with this round of precipitation, so just rain is expected.As the rain moves into the region, it will become heavy later Friday for the commute home. Some energy aloft will pass through in the afternoon, which could also lead to some thunder.As the rain falls on saturated soil, and perhaps even some lingering snow cover in northern and western parts of the viewing area, it will lead to the risk for flooding. This will especially be true for the northern third of the viewing area which received the most snow. At least an inch and locally 2 inches of rain is expected.Some showers linger into Saturday, but the trend will be to dry things out this weekend as the storm departs and high pressure builds back into the viewing area.It will be a nice break with dry weather early into the middle of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather