Cold Canadian high pressure is settling into the region today and will keep us cold.A breeze will make it feel even colder; most of the area will get no warmer than the 40s today with the wind making it feel more like the 30s most of the time.The high will drift through the area tonight and tomorrow, leading to more dry and cold weather. It will dip to the middle 20s tonight and tomorrow night and only reach the middle 40s tomorrow. That's even colder than average for mid-January!Thursday won't be as cold, as the high starts to pull away to the east. Most places will climb into the upper 40s.By Friday, with the high to the east, southerly winds will start to pull warmer air in. This will lead to moderating temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.Meanwhile, a storm will take shape Friday over the southern Plains states. It will head toward the Great Lakes over the weekend but it will pull a cold front into the area. The front may get stuck over the region into Sunday.So, the weekend is looking wet. and there may be another soaking rain, especially on Saturday.Thanks to a surge of warmth coming into the area ahead of this front, there could even be thunderstorms. Temperatures will shoot up into the 60s both days this weekend.We dry out for the first part of next week. We expect another relatively warm day on Monday before cooler air moves in on Tuesday.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather