Sunny and Cool Sunday

The cold front that moved through the area last night and this morning has made its way off the coast. The associated area of low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will slowly move eastward across southern Canada through tomorrow.With broad northwesterly flow across Virginia and the Carolinas, we are seeing downsloping flow which had led to more sunshine across the region. Surface high pressure over the Southeast coast will move eastward during the day tomorrow as an area of low pressure slides eastward along the Gulf Coast region. This storm will move into the southeast Sunday night into Monday. Ahead of this storm, clouds will increase tomorrow night. This system will get caught up in the broad upper-level trough over the Northeast as a strung out upper-level wave moves from the Plains into the Carolinas. While the overall system will be weakening, there will still be enough moisture around to have several showers throughout the day. These showers should quickly clear the area by the evening hours as this wave moves off the coast.Tuesday, high pressure will return to the Southeast and it will dry out.The weather pattern remains very similar as we head into the middle of the week. Another trough moving across Texas will quickly move east across the Gulf Coast region. Upper level riding aloft will suppress this wave south Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on the track of this low, Wednesday could end up being sunnier than what we have.By the end of the week, high pressure will settle over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Our attention will then turn to a broad trough moving across the center of the nation. This broad trough will have multiple pieces of energy associated with it, making the overall forecast challenging. The southern branch of the feature will form an area of low pressure over the Gulf Coast later next week. There are vast differences in the speed of the system as it moves northeastward along the East Coast.Based on this, the most likely time for rain will be on Saturday.Given the differences in the models right now, we are not confident enough to add any timing at this point.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell