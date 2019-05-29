The Heat Continues

The muggy, midsummer pattern we've been in for much of the past week (save for the one-day reprieve for Memorial Day) will persist at least one more day as the ridge over Florida will remain in place over the next 24 hours. Temperatures will peak tomorrow in the upper 90s in most locations with a few spots making a run at 100 degrees! The chances for a cooling thunderstorm are rather low. Combined with the humidity, it will feel like 105-110 during the hottest part of the day, so anyone having to be outdoors for any extended period of time should take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.On Friday, this ridge over the Southeast will give way to a trough currently over the central Plains. This will help drive a cold front across central North Carolina, shaving a solid 8-10 degrees off of afternoon high temperatures and bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to the region. The best chance for any precipitation will be east of the Triangle with lower chances toward the Triad.An upper-level trough will then take hold across the Northeast from this weekend through at least the first half of next week. A reinforcing cold front will arrive later Saturday, pushing south of the area on Sunday and bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms once again. Surface high pressure will filter in from the northwest, allowing for a couple of days of relatively nice weather Monday and Tuesday. The trough will lift northward Wednesday into Thursday, but the timing is unclear right now. Rain chances will increase accordingly.Have a great evening!Brittany BellBigweather